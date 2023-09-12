German ZEW improves to -11.4, but situation tumbles to -79.4

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment for September experienced an uptick, rising from -12.3 to -11.4, surpassing the anticipated drop to -15.0. However, not all was rosy for the nation, as Current Situation index witnessed a downturn, descending from -71.3 to -79.4, which was a more significant dip than forecasted 75.0.

On a broader scale, Eurozone’s ZEW Economic Sentiment slid from -5.5 to -8.9, trailing the predicted -6.2. Current Situation for the zone also decreased marginally, moving by -0.6 to rest at -42.6.

Shedding light on these figures, ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach remarked, “The assessment of the current economic situation in Germany by the financial market experts is even more pessimistic than in August 2023.” While this paints a subdued picture of the present scenario, Wambach highlighted a silver lining, pointing to the “slight improvement in expectations regarding Germany’s economic situation over the next six months.”

Drawing connections to the international arena, Wambach added, “The brighter economic prospects for Germany align with a notably more optimistic view of international stock market developments.” He attributed this, in part, to the growing segment of respondents who foresee stability in interest rates within both Eurozone and US. Furthermore, experts are looking eastwards, projecting a relaxation in China’s interest rate policy.

