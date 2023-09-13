Wed, Sep 13, 2023 @ 13:32 GMT
Eurozone industrial production down -1.1% mom in Jul

Eurozone industrial production fell -1.1% mom in July, worse than expectation of -0.7% mom. Production of capital goods fell by -2.7% mom and durable consumer goods by -2.2% mom, while production of intermediate goods grew by 0.2% mom, non-durable consumer goods by 0.4% mom and energy by 1.6% mom.

EU industrial production was down -1.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Denmark (-9.1%), Ireland (-6.6%) and Lithuania (-4.4%). The highest increases were observed in Sweden (+5.1%), Malta (+3.4%) and Hungary (+2.9%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

