Thu, Sep 14, 2023 @ 02:58 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia's employment grew 64.9k in Aug, eclipses expectation

Australia’s employment grew 64.9k in Aug, eclipses expectation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s job market demonstrated strength in August as employment numbers surged by 64.9k, a 0.5% mom increase, substantially eclipsing expectation of 24.3k. Dissecting this growth reveals a modest increment in full-time jobs, which saw rise of 2.8k, whereas part-time positions surged, accounting for 62.1k rise.

Unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, aligning with market anticipations. Concurrently, there was a slight uptick in participation rate, which climbed by 0.1% to reach 67.0%. Monthly hours worked dropped -0.5% mom or -9m hours.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at ABS, contextualized this development, linking the pronounced growth in August to a minor slump experienced in July, a period coinciding with school holidays. The two-month average employment increment was roughly around 32k monthly, mirroring the mean growth observed over the past year.

“The strength in hours worked over the past year, relative to employment growth, shows the demand for labour is continuing to be met by people working more hours, to some extent,” Jarvis noted.

Full Australia employment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.