Fed’s Kashkari: Strong economy might warrant another rate hike

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said at an event overngiht that the strength of the economy might necessitate higher interest rates for an extended period.

Kashkari commented, “If the economy is fundamentally much stronger than we realized, on the margin, that would tell me rates probably have to go a little bit higher, and then be held higher for longer to cool things off.”

In line with last week’s updated dot plot from Fed, where 12 out of 19 members indicated a potential rate hike this year, Kashkari affirmed his position, stating, “I’m one of those folks.”

However, Kashkari also pointed out a caveat, suggesting the possibility of rate cuts if inflation undergoes a swift decline next year. He elaborated, “Depending on what is happening in all the economic data that we look at, that then might justify backing off the federal funds rate — not to ease policy but just to stop it from getting tighter from here, and that’s something obviously we’ll have to look at.”