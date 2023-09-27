Australia’s monthly CPI rose to 5.2%, led by housing and transport

Wed, Sep 27, 2023 @ 05:45 GMT
Australia CPI for August rose from 4.9% yoy to 5.2% yoy, in line with market expectations.

Digging into the specifics, the sectors showing the most substantial annual gains were housing, which surged by 6.6%, followed by transport at 7.4%. Additionally, food and non-alcoholic beverages reported an increase of 4.4%. Notably, insurance and financial services marked the highest significant rise of 8.8%.

On the other hand, when considering CPI that excludes volatile items such as holiday travel, there was a slight dip from 5.8% yoy to 5.5% yoy. Meanwhile, the Annual trimmed mean CPI, which gives a clearer picture by removing the most volatile items, remained steady at 5.6% yoy.

Full Australia monthly CPI release here.

 

