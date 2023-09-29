Japan’s industrial output flat in Aug, Tokyo inflation eases in Sep

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s industrial output for August surprised by remaining steady month-on-month, outpacing expectations of a -0.8% mom decline. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines held its ground at 103.8, based on 2020 base of 100. Equally, index of industrial shipments ticked up by 0.1% to 103.2. In contrast, inventory index marked a -1.7% decrease to 104.6, registering the first decline in a quadrimestrial span.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry maintained a cautious tone on the economy’s direction, indicating that industrial output “fluctuated indecisively.” However, optimism is still present; the ministry’s poll suggests that manufacturers anticipate a 5.8% uptick in production for September, followed by a 3.8% rise in October.

On the retail front, August saw a 7.0% yoy surge in retail sales, surpassing anticipated 6.4% yoy. This momentum builds upon the month’s modest growth of 0.1% mom.

The labor market remained resilient, with the unemployment rate steadfast at 2.7%. The job offers-to-applicants ratio for August persisted at 1.29, unchanged from July.

Inflationary pressures seem to be cooling down. Tokyo’s core CPI for September, excluding food, dipped more than forecasted, from 2.8% yoy to 2.5% yoy , as opposed to the predicted 2.6% yoy. Headline CPI decreased slightly from 2.9% yoy to 2.8% yoy. Additionally, core-core CPI, which excludes both food and energy, retreated from 4.0% yoy to 3.8% yoy.