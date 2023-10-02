BoJ opinions: A blend of caution and optimism

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Summary of Opinions of BoJ’s September 21-22 meeting reiterated the general stance that ultra-loose monetary policy remains necessary for now. Yet, there was an undercurrent of optimism, with some members seeing achieve of price target “in sight”.

The collective view reinforced that the “sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target, accompanied by wage increases, has not yet come in sight.” Given this scenario, the summary stressed the necessity to “patiently continue with monetary easing under yield curve control.”

Underpinning the continued focus on wages, one member stated it is “necessary” to uphold the “momentum for wage hikes through continuation of monetary easing.” Also, in order to achieve inflation target of 2 percent in a sustainable manner, it is necessary that “wage increases take root.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, amid the cautious tones, rays of optimism emerged. One member opined that “Japan’s economy is getting closer to achieving the price stability target, although there is somewhat of a distance to go.” Providing a potential timeline for evaluating the price stability objective, focus is now on “the second half of fiscal 2023” especially considering the wage growth prospects for 2024.

Furthering this optimism, another viewpoint conveyed confidence, indicating that “Achievement of 2 percent inflation in a sustainable and stable manner seems to have clearly come in sight.” This perspective also hinted at a clearer outcome by “January to March of next year.”

Full BoJ Summary of Opinions here.