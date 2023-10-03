Swiss CPI ticks up to 1.7% yoy, core down to 1.3% yoy

Tue, Oct 03, 2023 @ 10:07 GMT
Swiss CPI fell -0.1% mom in September, below expectation of 0.0% mom. Core CPI (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel) was down -0.1% mom. Domestic products prices dropped -0.2% mom. Imported products prices rose 0.3% mom.

For the 12-month period, CPI rose from 1.6% yoy to 1.7% yoy, below expectation of 1.8% yoy. Core CPI slowed from 1.5% yoy to 1.3% yoy. Domestic products prices slowed from 2.2% yoy to 2.1% yoy. Imported products prices turned positive from -0.3% yoy to 2.2% yoy.

Full Swiss CPI release here.

