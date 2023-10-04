Eurozone PPI at 0.6% mom, -11.5% yoy in Aug

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI came in at 0.6% mom, -11.5% yoy in August, versus expectation of 0.6% mom, -11.6% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 2.5% mom in the energy sector, while prices remained stable for capital goods and for non-durable consumer goods, and prices decreased by -0.1% mom for durable consumer goods and by 0.4% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by -0.2% mom.

EU PPI came in at 0.5% mom, -10.5% yoy. The biggest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were observed in Ireland (+3.7%), Finland (+2.4%) and Greece (+2.0%), while the largest decreases were recorded in Romania (-1.3%), Slovenia (-0.7%) and Belgium (-0.6%).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Eurozone PPI release here.