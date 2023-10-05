Canada records unexpected trade surplus in Aug as exports surge

Canada reported merchandise trade surplus of CAD 718m in August, marking its first monthly trade surplus since April. This comes after a deficit of CAD 437m in July and defies market expectations of a CAD -1.4B deficit.
Driving this positive turnaround, exports in August jumped by 5.7% mom, marking the most robust growth since October 2021. This surge was widespread, with gains registered in 7 of the 11 product sections.
Meanwhile, imports also witnessed a 3.8% mom uptick, with increments seen in 9 of the 11 product sections.
