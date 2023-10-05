Canada records unexpected trade surplus in Aug as exports surge

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada reported merchandise trade surplus of CAD 718m in August, marking its first monthly trade surplus since April. This comes after a deficit of CAD 437m in July and defies market expectations of a CAD -1.4B deficit.

Driving this positive turnaround, exports in August jumped by 5.7% mom, marking the most robust growth since October 2021. This surge was widespread, with gains registered in 7 of the 11 product sections.

Meanwhile, imports also witnessed a 3.8% mom uptick, with increments seen in 9 of the 11 product sections.

Full Canada trade release here.