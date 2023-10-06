US NFP soars 336k in Sep, double of expectations

Fri, Oct 06, 2023 @ 13:51 GMT
US non-farm payroll employment rose 336k in September, well above expectation of 168k. That’s also well above the average monthly growth of 267k over the prior 12 months. Prior month’s figure was also revised up from 187k to 227k.

Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8%, versus expectation of a drop to 3.7%. Labor force participation rate was unchanged at 62.8%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% mom to USD 33.88, below expectation of 0.3% mom. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 4.2% yoy.

Full US non-farm payroll release here.

