Mon, Oct 09, 2023 @ 11:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone Sentix fell to -21.9, current situation hits rock bottom in a...

Eurozone Sentix fell to -21.9, current situation hits rock bottom in a year

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Investor confidence in Eurozone appears to be staying on shaky ground, as evidenced by the dip in Sentix Investor Confidence from -21.5 to -21.9 for October. While this decline was milder than the anticipated drop to -24.0, it still casts a shadow on the economic climate of the region.

The more granular aspects of the report offer a mixed picture. Current Situation Index slipped from -22.0 to a low of -28.0, a trough not seen since November 2022. Conversely, Expectations Index, which forecasts sentiments for the coming six months, exhibited a rally, climbing from -21.0 to -16.8, marking its zenith since April.

Sentix noted, “The economic situation in the Eurozone remains difficult.” While the uptick in Expectations Index could provide a glimmer of hope, Sentix tempers this optimism by clarifying that it “does not yet indicate a turnaround.” Instead, it might simply imply a slowing down in the waning momentum.

Additionally, Sentix noted investors perceive ECB as somewhat hamstrung in its ability to intervene. The bank’s typical proactive stance in assisting a faltering economy is “not yet discernible.”

Shifting focus to Germany, the data presents a narrative akin to Eurozone. The Overall Investor Confidence experienced a minor lift, moving from -33.1 to -31.1. Yet, this was counterbalanced by Current Situation Index, which not only fell from -38.3 to -39.5 but also reached its nadir since July 2020. On a positive note, Expectations Index saw a boost, rising from -27.8 to -22.3.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.