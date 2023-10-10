ECB’s Villeroy: We’re not at similar situation to Kippur War

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In an interview with franceinfo radio, ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau affirmed that the current interest rates, pegged at a historical high of 4% after ten consecutive hikes, are positioned at a “good level”. Furthermore, Villeroy added that the prevailing economic climate doesn’t warrant additional rate hikes.

However, Villeroy didn’t mince words when expressing his apprehensions about the escalating oil prices. The surge in prices this week can be attributed to potential disruptions in supply, catalyzed by the military confrontations between Israel Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Such geopolitical tensions have historically influenced global oil prices. A notable instance from the past is the 1973 Yom Kippur War, which had a significant bearing on oil price dynamics.

Addressing this historical context, Villeroy remarked, “I don’t think that we are today in a similar situation (as the Kippur War) but we must of course remain very vigilant.” He went on to underscore that such events amplify the existing economic uncertainty.