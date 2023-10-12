Thu, Oct 12, 2023 @ 13:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB Minutes: Despite being close call, solid majority back rate hike in...

ECB Minutes: Despite being close call, solid majority back rate hike in Sep

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Minutes from ECB’s meeting held on 13-14 September 2023 revealed that “a solid majority of members” supported for the 25bps rate hike, event though the decision was described as a “close call”.

These members were particularly concerned about the persistently high levels of inflation. They stressed the importance of the rate increase as it would “signal a strong determination” to bring inflation back to the target in a timely manner.” The emphasis was on ensuring that the duration to realign inflation to the 2% target “should not extend beyond 2025.”

A significant concern raised was the potential misinterpretation of ECB’s commitment if there was a decision to pause. The minutes noted that “erring on the side of pausing the first time the decision was a close call could risk being interpreted as a weakening of the ECB’s determination,” especially given the backdrop of both headline and core inflation rates were above 5%.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that any such pause in the rate-setting process might be misconstrued, fueling market speculations that “the tightening cycle was over.” Such speculation, the members argued, “increased the risk of a rebound in inflation.”

Full ECB meeting acounts here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.