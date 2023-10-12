ECB Minutes: Despite being close call, solid majority back rate hike in Sep

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Minutes from ECB’s meeting held on 13-14 September 2023 revealed that “a solid majority of members” supported for the 25bps rate hike, event though the decision was described as a “close call”.

These members were particularly concerned about the persistently high levels of inflation. They stressed the importance of the rate increase as it would “signal a strong determination” to bring inflation back to the target in a timely manner.” The emphasis was on ensuring that the duration to realign inflation to the 2% target “should not extend beyond 2025.”

A significant concern raised was the potential misinterpretation of ECB’s commitment if there was a decision to pause. The minutes noted that “erring on the side of pausing the first time the decision was a close call could risk being interpreted as a weakening of the ECB’s determination,” especially given the backdrop of both headline and core inflation rates were above 5%.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that any such pause in the rate-setting process might be misconstrued, fueling market speculations that “the tightening cycle was over.” Such speculation, the members argued, “increased the risk of a rebound in inflation.”

