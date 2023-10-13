Fri, Oct 13, 2023 @ 11:19 GMT
Industrial production in Eurozone and EU up 0.6% mom in Aug

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.6% mom in August, well above expectation of 0.1% mom. Production of durable consumer goods grew by 1.2% mom, non-durable consumer goods by 0.5% mom and capital goods by 0.3% mom, while production of intermediate goods fell by -0.3% mom and energy by 0.9% mom.

EU industrial production rose 0.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+6.1%), Slovakia (+4.5%) and Lithuania (+3.7%). The largest decreases were observed in Hungary (-2.4%), Croatia (-2.2%) and Belgium (-1.8%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

