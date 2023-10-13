Fed’s Harker advocates for steady rates, doing nothing is still doing something

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said today that interest rates should remain steady, barring any significant economic upheaval.

He plainly stated, “Absent a stark turn in what I see in the data and hear from contacts, I believe that we are at the point where we can hold rates where they are.”

Harker emphasized the need for patience, noting the lag between policy implementation and its tangible effects. He remarked, “It will take some time for the full impact of the higher rates to be felt.”

In his view, by maintaining rates, “holding rates steady will let monetary policy do its work,” which, given its current restrictive nature, would help curb inflation and stabilize the markets.

He further iterated the significance of policy inaction, saying, “By doing nothing, we are still doing something,” implying that the current policy stance itself is a significant measure. He further remarked, “we are doing quite a lot.”

Inflation remains a primary concern, with Harker clarifying the Fed’s position: “We will not tolerate a reacceleration in prices.” However, he also cautioned against knee-jerk reactions to short-term price fluctuations, indicating the need for a balanced approach. “But second, I do not want to overreact to the normal month-to-month variability of prices.”