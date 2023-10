Canadian manufacturing sales rose 0.7% mom to CAD 72.4B in August, below expectation of 1.1% mom. Sales were higher in 9 of 21 sectors, led by the petroleum and coal (+10.5%), food (+1.5%) and machinery (+2.4%) subsectors. Sales of fabricated metals (-3.5%) and miscellaneous (-9.4%) declined the most.

Sales in real terms, however, decreased -0.7% mom.

Full Canada manufacturing sales release here.