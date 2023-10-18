Eurozone CPI finalized at 4.3% yoy in Sep, core CPI at 4.5% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 4.3% yoy in September, down from 5.2% yoy in August. Core CPI was finalized at 4.5% yoy, down from prior month’s 5.3% yoy.

The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from services (+2.05 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.78 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+1.06 pp) and energy (-0.55 pp).

EU CPI was finalized 4.9% yoy, down from August’s 5.9% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in the Netherlands (-0.3%), Denmark (0.6%) and Belgium (0.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (12.2%), Romania (9.2%) and Slovakia (9.0%). Compared with August, annual inflation fell in twenty-one Member States, remained stable in one and rose in five.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.