Wed, Oct 18, 2023 @ 10:16 GMT
Eurozone CPI finalized at 4.3% yoy in Sep, core CPI at 4.5% yoy

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 4.3% yoy in September, down from 5.2% yoy in August. Core CPI was finalized at 4.5% yoy, down from prior month’s 5.3% yoy.

The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from services (+2.05 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.78 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+1.06 pp) and energy (-0.55 pp).

EU CPI was finalized 4.9% yoy, down from August’s 5.9% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in the Netherlands (-0.3%), Denmark (0.6%) and Belgium (0.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (12.2%), Romania (9.2%) and Slovakia (9.0%). Compared with August, annual inflation fell in twenty-one Member States, remained stable in one and rose in five.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

