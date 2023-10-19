Japan’s export rose 4.3% yoy in Sep amid US and European demand

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan saw a welcomed increase in exports in September, breaking a two-month declining trend and outpacing forecasts. Exports rose by 4.3% yoy to JPY 9198B, surpassing the anticipated growth of 3.1% yoy.

A closer examination of the trade partners reveals a contrasting scenario. Exports to China, Japan’s prominent trading partner, dipped by -6.2% yoy, marking the tenth consecutive month of decline. A staggering -58% yoy drop in food shipments contributed significantly to this contraction. Conversely, trade ties with US and Europe exhibited robustness, with exports expanding by 13.0% yoy and 12.9% yoy respectively.

On the import front, Japan reported a decline of -16.3% yoy to JPY 9136B, a steeper fall than the anticipated -12.9% yoy. Trade dynamics shifted, with Japan posting a trade surplus of JPY 62.4B.

When assessed in seasonally adjusted terms, exports went up by 7.2% mom to JPY 8910B, while imports climbed by 5.4% mom, reaching JPY 9345B. Consequently, trade deficit was reduced to JPY -434B.