Thu, Oct 19, 2023 @ 11:36 GMT
BoJ's regional economic report unveils broadest upgrade since mid 2022

In the Regional Economic Report released today, BoJ upgraded the economic assessment for six regions, marking the most substantial uplift since July 2022. The regions experiencing this optimistic revision include Hokkaido, Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Chugoku, and Shikoku. Conversely, the economic outlook for Tokai, Kinki, and Kyushu-Okinawa remained steady.

This comprehensive upgrade underscores the resilience and adaptability of the Japanese economy. Despite the headwinds presented by decelerating recovery in overseas economies and rising prices domestically, all nine regions delineated a narrative of an economy that is either picking up momentum or recovering at a moderate pace.

On a related note, a separate report from branch managers indicated that many companies, due to a structural labor shortage, are gearing up to continue wage increments in the upcoming fiscal year. However, the magnitude of these wage hikes will largely depend on competitor trends and upcoming price movements, especially as the spring labor unions of next year approach.

Full BoJ Regional Economic Report here.

