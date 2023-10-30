Mon, Oct 30, 2023 @ 15:25 GMT
Eurozone economic sentiment ticks down to 93.3

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator fell slightly from 93.4 to 93.3 in October. Employment Expectations Indicator fell from 102.9 to 102.8. Economic Uncertainty Indicator rose from 21.5 to 22.7. Industrial confidence fell from -8.9 to -9.3. Services confidence rose from 4.1 to 4.5. Consumer confidence ticked down from -17.8 to -17.9. Retail trade confidence fell from -5.7 to -7.8. Construction confidence rose from -6.0 to -5.9.

EU ESI rose from 92.9 to 93.1. EEI fell from 102.6 to 102.3. EUI rose from 21.1 to 22.2. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI improved in Poland (+1.4), Spain (+1.2) and Germany (+0.5). By contrast, sentiment deteriorated markedly in France (-2.9) and, to a lesser extent, Italy (-0.9). The ESI remained unchanged in the Netherlands (±0.0).

Full Eurozone economic sentiment release here.

