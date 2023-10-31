Japan’s industrial output lags behind expectations; retail sales see mixed results

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s industrial production in September posted subdued growth, clocking in at only 0.2% mom, significantly below the anticipated rise of 2.5% mom. When compared year-on-year , the figures revealed a drop of -4.6% yoy. Furthermore, the output for the third quarter (July-September) saw a decline, registering at -1.3% compared to the preceding quarter. In terms of a seasonally adjusted index, the production at factories and mines was at 103.3, benchmarked against 2020 base of 100.

Feedback from manufacturers, as sourced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, paints a mixed picture for the upcoming months. They project an increase in the seasonally adjusted output by 3.9% for October, followed by a decline of -2.8% in November.

Retail statistics for September also indicated a mix of growth and contraction. On a yearly basis, retail sales rose by 5.8% yoy, narrowly missing forecasted 5.9% yoy. However, assessing the data month-on-month reveals a slight decline of -0.1% mom in retail sales.

On the job front, there’s a glimmer of positive news. Unemployment rate experienced a marginal dip, moving from 2.7% to 2.6%, aligning with market expectations. The jobs-to-applicant ratio for September remained steady at 1.29, signifying that there were 129 job opportunities available for every 100 job seekers.