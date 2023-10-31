China’s official PMI indicates manufacturing back in contraction and non-Manufacturing slows

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China’s economic pulse seems to have lost its rhythm, as indicated by the latest PMI figures for October. The official PMI Manufacturing dropped from 50.2 to 49.5, falling below the anticipated 50.4 mark. This downturn is not an isolated occurrence; the manufacturing sector has experienced contraction in six out of the ten months of 2023 so far.

In a similar vein, PMI Non-Manufacturing sector witnessed a decrease, moving from 51.7 to 50.6, which is also below the projected 51.8. Compounding these concerns is PMI Composite, which aggregates both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors. It fell from 52.0 to 50.7, registering its lowest reading since December 2022.

National Bureau of Statistics senior statistician Zhao Qinghe acknowledged these challenges in a statement. He noted, “China’s economic activity fell to an extent, and the foundation for a continued recovery still needs to be further solidified.”