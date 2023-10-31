Tue, Oct 31, 2023 @ 15:36 GMT
Eurozone GDP contracts -0.1% qoq in Q3, EU grows 0.1% qoq

Eurozone GDP contracts -0.1% qoq in Q3, EU grows 0.1% qoq

Eurozone’s GDP shrank unexpectedly in Q3, contracting by -0.1% qoq, defying expectations of a stagnant 0.0% growth. When compared with the same quarter of the previous year, Eurozone’s growth was barely positive at 0.1% yoy. Meanwhile, the broader EU reported a similar pattern, with a 0.1% growth both qoq and yoy.

The performance across member states varied significantly. Latvia emerged as the top performer with 0.6% growth over the previous quarter, followed by Belgium and Spain, recording 0.5% and 0.3% growth respectively. Conversely, Ireland faced the steepest decline with a -1.8% contraction, followed by Austria at -0.6% and Czechia at -0.3%.

Year-on-year growth rates revealed a similar disparity among the member states. Portugal, Spain, and Belgium led the way with 1.9%, 1.8%, and 1.5% growth respectively. However, Ireland experienced a sharp -4.7% decline, with Estonia (-2.5%), Austria and Sweden (-1.2% both) also facing significant contractions.

