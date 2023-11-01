Wed, Nov 01, 2023 @ 12:40 GMT
US ADP jobs grows 113k, slowing wage momentum

US ADP private sector employment gains in October fell short of expectations, with an addition of 113k jobs as opposed to the anticipated 135k. A breakdown by industry shows a modest increase of 6k in goods-producing jobs, while service sector added 107k. When considering the size of establishments, small firms contributed 19k jobs, medium-sized businesses accounted for 78k, and large enterprises added 18k.

A notable trend emerged in the wage segment. Employees who remained in their current positions reported a year-over-year pay growth of 5.7%, marking the slowest rate since October 2021. On the other hand, individuals who switched jobs experienced an 8.4% rise in wages, which is the least impressive figure since July 2021.

Nela Richardson, ADP’s Chief Economist stated, “October didn’t see a particular industry taking the lead in hiring. Moreover, the significant wage hikes we observed in the post-pandemic phase seem to be waning.”

She further added, “The data from October offers a comprehensive view of the employment sector. Although there’s a deceleration in the job market, it’s still adequately robust to sustain vigorous consumer expenditure.”

Full US ADP employment release here.

