Eurozone unemployment rate rose to 6.5%, EU unchanged at 6.0%

Unemployment rate in Eurozone ticked up in September, rising to 6.5% from the previous month’s 6.4%. This uptick defied market expectations that the unemployment rate would hold steady.

Despite the month-over-month increase, the broader picture shows a labor market that has seen a significant year-over-year improvement, with Eurozone unemployment shrinking by -212k compared to September 2022. However, the monthly rise in unemployment, with 69k more individuals without work in the Eurozone, suggests that the region’s labor market might be facing new challenges as it enters the final quarter of the year.

The EU-wide unemployment rate remained constant at 6.0%, underscoring a more stable job market situation across the broader European Union. Nevertheless, the total number of unemployed persons in the EU rose by 95k month-over-month, bringing the number to approximately 13.026m, of which 11.017m are within the Eurozone.

Full Eurozone unemployment rate release here.