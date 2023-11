Canada’s employment grew 17.5k in October, below expectation of 25.7.

Employment was up in construction (+23,000; +1.5%) and information, culture and recreation (+21,000; +2.5%) in October. This was offset by decreases in wholesale and retail trade (-22,000; -0.7%) and manufacturing (-19,000; -1.0%).

Unemployment rate rose from 5.7% to 5.9%, above expectation of 5.8%.

On a year-over-year basis, average hourly wages rose 4.8% yoy in October, following an increase of 5.0% yoy in September.

Full Canada employment release here.