Eurozone’s PPI at 0.5% mom, -12.4% yoy in Sep

Eurozone PPI came in at 0.5% mom, -12.4% yoy in September, versus expectation of 0.3% mom, -12.5% yoy. For the month, Industrial producer prices increased by 2.2% in the energy sector, while prices remained stable for capital goods and for durable consumer goods, and prices decreased by 0.2% for both intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by 0.1%.

EU PPI came in at -0.6% mom, -11.2% yoy. The biggest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were observed in Luxembourg (+28.5%), Romania (+2.6%) and Bulgaria (+2.1%), while the largest decreases were recorded in Finland (-0.9%), Cyprus and Poland (both -0.3%) and Germany (-0.2%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.