Thu, Nov 09, 2023 @ 12:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Goolsbee cautions on long-term yield impact

Fed’s Goolsbee cautions on long-term yield impact

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee emphasized the necessity for Fed to closely monitor long-term bond yields.

“A sustained rise in long-term rates can have a very substantial effect on real economic performance,” he warned.

In the ongoing debate on the future of interest rates, Goolsbee stated, “It’s too soon to say whether or when the central bank would turn its focus to lowering rates.”

Despite the challenging economic environment, Goolsbee projected an optimistic scenario: “The US economy can stay on the golden path in which inflation declines closer to the Fed’s 2% target without a significant rise in unemployment.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.