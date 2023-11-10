Fed’s Barkin suggests inflation might ease back to target with no further rate hikes

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin deliberated on Fed’s monetary policy stance in light of the ongoing economic slowdown and its implications for inflation during an MNI Webcast.

Barkin addressed the possibility that the current economic environment might not necessitate further intervention: “Whether a slowdown that settles inflation requires more from us remains to be seen, which is why I supported our decision to hold rates at our last meeting,” he remarked.

He emphasized the opportunity for Fed to assess the economic outlook before taking further action: “With rates restrictive and financial conditions tightened, we have time to reconcile competing narratives on demand and to test different views on the trajectory of inflation,” Barkin explained.

He also allowed for the possibility that the current policy stance might suffice, suggesting, “perhaps inflation could return to target without more help from us and without too much damage to demand.”