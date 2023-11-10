UK economy shows resilience: GDP up 0.2% mom in Sep, flat in Q3

UK’s economy displayed unexpected resilience in today’s data releases, GDP figures surpassed market expectations both on a monthly and quarterly basis.
In September, GDP grew by 0.2% mom, defying the stagnation prediction of 0.0% mom. This growth was primarily driven by a 0.2% increase in the services sector, a crucial component of the UK economy. Additionally, the construction sector contributed positively with a 0.4% mom= growth, while production remained steady with no significant change.
On a quarterly scale, GDP figures remained flat at 0.0%, which is a more favorable outcome compared to the anticipated contraction of -0.1% qoq. On a year-on-year basis, GDP registered a growth of 0.6% yoy, indicating a modest but steady recovery from the same quarter in the previous year.
The services sector experienced a slight contraction of -0.1% qoq, whereas construction saw a marginal growth of 0.1% qoq. The production sector’s performance was broadly unchanged.
Full UK monthly GDP release here.