UK economy shows resilience: GDP up 0.2% mom in Sep, flat in Q3

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK’s economy displayed unexpected resilience in today’s data releases, GDP figures surpassed market expectations both on a monthly and quarterly basis.

In September, GDP grew by 0.2% mom, defying the stagnation prediction of 0.0% mom. This growth was primarily driven by a 0.2% increase in the services sector, a crucial component of the UK economy. Additionally, the construction sector contributed positively with a 0.4% mom= growth, while production remained steady with no significant change.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On a quarterly scale, GDP figures remained flat at 0.0%, which is a more favorable outcome compared to the anticipated contraction of -0.1% qoq. On a year-on-year basis, GDP registered a growth of 0.6% yoy, indicating a modest but steady recovery from the same quarter in the previous year.

The services sector experienced a slight contraction of -0.1% qoq, whereas construction saw a marginal growth of 0.1% qoq. The production sector’s performance was broadly unchanged.

Full UK monthly GDP release here.

Full UK quarterly GDP release here.