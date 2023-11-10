Fri, Nov 10, 2023 @ 09:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK economy shows resilience: GDP up 0.2% mom in Sep, flat in...

UK economy shows resilience: GDP up 0.2% mom in Sep, flat in Q3

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK’s economy displayed unexpected resilience in today’s data releases, GDP figures surpassed market expectations both on a monthly and quarterly basis.

In September, GDP grew by 0.2% mom, defying the stagnation prediction of 0.0% mom. This growth was primarily driven by a 0.2% increase in the services sector, a crucial component of the UK economy. Additionally, the construction sector contributed positively with a 0.4% mom= growth, while production remained steady with no significant change.

On a quarterly scale, GDP figures remained flat at 0.0%, which is a more favorable outcome compared to the anticipated contraction of -0.1% qoq. On a year-on-year basis, GDP registered a growth of 0.6% yoy, indicating a modest but steady recovery from the same quarter in the previous year.

The services sector experienced a slight contraction of -0.1% qoq, whereas construction saw a marginal growth of 0.1% qoq. The production sector’s performance was broadly unchanged.

Full UK monthly GDP release here.

Full UK quarterly GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.