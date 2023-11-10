ECB’s Lagarde cautions against complacency as swift disinflation phase may wane

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking at a Financial Times event, warned that the recent phase of quick disinflation might be nearing its end, with the potential for near-term inflation re-acceleration. This caution comes amid the possibility that the dampening effect of high energy prices on year-on-year comparisons may soon diminish.

Lagarde emphasized the need for vigilant monitoring of energy prices, suggesting that the current headline inflation figure of 2.9% shouldn’t be taken for granted. “We should not assume that this respectable 2.9 headline number is something that should be taken for granted and for long,” she stated.

Lagarde also alerted to the likelihood of seeing “a resurgence of probably higher numbers going forwards.” She highlighted that even if energy prices stabilize, the dissipating base effect could lead to higher inflation figures in the early months of the coming year.

Despite these challenges, Lagarde reiterated her confidence in ECB’s current interest rate policy. She believes that maintaining the current rate for a sufficient duration “will make a significant contribution to bringing inflation back to our 2% target.”

However, she was quick to add a caveat, indicating that ECB’s stance might need reevaluation in the face of major unforeseen shocks: “If major shocks come up, depending on the nature of the shocks, we’ll have to revisit that.”