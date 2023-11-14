Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment surges to 9.8, suggesting bottoming out

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment soared to 9.8 in November, far surpassing the anticipated 4.9, signaling increasing optimism among financial market experts. However, Current Situation Index barely moved, nudging from -79.9 to -79.8, and falling short of expected -75.5.

Eurozone’s ZEW Economic Sentiment experienced a similar upswing, rising from 2.3 to 13.8, well ahead of the forecast of 6.1. Despite this, Current Situation Index in Eurozone showed a decline, dropping by -9.4 points to -61.8.

Achim Wambach, ZEW President, noted that while current economic conditions are still challenging, there’s growing optimism. He added, “These observations support the impression that the economic development in Germany has bottomed out.”

The increase in economic expectations is supported by a more positive view of the German industrial sector and both domestic and foreign stock markets. Additionally, “inflation and short- and long-term interest rates also appear to have reached turning points in expectations,” he added.

Full German ZEW release here.