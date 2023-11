US initial jobless claims rose 13k to 231k in the week ending November 11, above expectation of 222k. Four week moving average of initial claims rose 8k to 220k.

Continuing claims rose 32k to 1865k in the week ending November 4. That’s the highest level since November 27, 2021. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 34.5k to 1823k.

Full US jobless claims release here.