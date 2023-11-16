US import price fell -0.8% mom in Oct

Thu, Nov 16, 2023 @ 15:01 GMT
US import price index fell -0.8% mom in October, larger decline than expectation of -0.3% mom. That’s the first monthly drop since June, and the largest since March.

Prices for import fuel declined -6.3% mom, after advancing 6.3% mom the previous month. The October drop was the first 1-month decrease since May and the largest monthly decline since September 2022.

Nonfuel import prices declined -0.2% mom for the third consecutive month. Prices for nonfuel imports have not recorded a monthly advance since February.

Full US import price release here.

