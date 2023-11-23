Thu, Nov 23, 2023 @ 11:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFrance PMI composite falls to 44.5, continued contraction in a dead-end

France PMI composite falls to 44.5, continued contraction in a dead-end

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Recent PMI data for France underscores a deepening economic downturn. Manufacturing PMI dropped to a 42-month low, down from 42.8 to 42.6 in November, while Services PMI exhibited a negligible rise from 45.2 to 45.3. Composite PMI edged down from 44.6 to 44.5, signaling sustained contraction in the economy.

Norman Liebke, Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, provided a stark analysis of the situation: “The French economy is kind of in a dead-end.” He observed that for six months straight, output has consistently declined, heavily influenced by reduced demand from both domestic and international markets. Liebke attributed these declines to prevailing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. The economist’s nowcasting indicates a slight contraction in France’s GDP

Furthermore, Liebke forecasts an increase in unemployment in the forthcoming months, marking the first significant employment drop since late 2020. This trend aligns the recent months’ downward trend in employment numbers. Prices continue to rise sharply, as Liebke points out, suggesting that official inflation rates might stay elevated for longer than initially expected.

Full France PMI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.