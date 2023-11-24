ECB’s Lagarde: We can now observe very attentively

Fri, Nov 24, 2023 @ 12:01 GMT
ECB President Christine Lagarde, said at Bundesbank event today that the central bank has “already done a lot” in fighting inflation, referring to the series of rate hikes. Now, given the “amount of ammunition” being deployed, ECB is positioned to “observe very attentively”.

With observations on how tightening have impacted people’s economic life, ECB can decide, “how long we have to stay there and what decision we have to make — up or down, she added.

However, despite these efforts, Lagarde emphasized that “the battle is not over and we’re certainly not declaring victory.”

