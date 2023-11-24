US PMI composite unchanged at 50.7, another marginal rise in business activity

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US PMI Manufacturing fell from 50.0 to 49.4 in November. PMI Services rose from 50.6 to 50.8. PMI Composite was unchanged at 50.7.

Siân Jones, Principal Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The US private sector remained in expansionary territory in November, as firms signalled another marginal rise in business activity. Moreover, demand conditions – largely driven by the service sector – improved as new orders returned to growth for the first time in four months. The upturn was historically subdued, however, amid challenges securing orders as customers remained concerned about global economic uncertainty, muted demand and high interest rates. Business uncertainty was also heightened among US firms, as expectations regarding the year-ahead outlook slipped to the weakest since July.

“Businesses cut employment for the first time in almost three-and-a-half years in response to concerns about the outlook. Job shedding has spread beyond the manufacturing sector, as services firms signalled a renewed drop in staff in November as cost savings were sought.

“On a more positive note, input price inflation softened again, with cost burdens rising at the slowest rate in over three years. The impact of hikes in oil prices appear to be dissipating in the manufacturing sector, where the rate of cost inflation slowed notably. Although ticking up slightly, selling price inflation remained subdued relative to the average over the last three years and was consistent with a rate of increase close to the Fed’s 2% target.”

Full US PMI release here.