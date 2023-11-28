Germany’s Gfk consumer sentiment ticks up to -27.8, mood still characterized by uncertainty and concern

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany’s Gfk consumer sentiment index for December showed a marginal improvement, rising from -28.3 to -27.8, slightly better than expected -28.5. This slight uptick indicates a subtle shift in consumer sentiment as the year ends.

In November, economic expectations had a minor increase from -2.4 to -2.3. However, income expectations dropped from -15.3 to -16.7. There was a slight rise in willingness to buy, from -16.3 to -15.0, while willingness to save decreased from 8.5 to 5.3.

Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at NIM,noted that “after three consecutive months of decline, consumer sentiment is stabilizing as the year draws to a close.”

Despite this stabilization, Bürkl pointed out that consumer confidence remains at a very low level, with no indications of a sustainable recovery in the upcoming months. He emphasized that the overall mood is still “characterized by uncertainty and concern.”

Full Germany Gfk consumer sentiment release here.