Australia monthly CPI slowed from 5.6% you to 4.9% yoy in October, below expectation of 5.20%. Excluding volatile items and holiday travel, CPI slowed from 5.5% yoy to 5.1% yoy. Annual trimmed mean CPI also slowed from 5.4% yoy to 5.3% yoy.

The most significant contributors to the October annual increase were Housing (+6.1%), Food and non-alcoholic beverages (+5.3 per cent) and Transport (+5.9%).

Full Australia monthly CPI release here.