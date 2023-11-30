NZ ANZ business confidence jumps to 30.8, but inflation concerns remain

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ANZ Business Confidence in New Zealand saw a significant increase in November, reaching its highest level since March 2015, as it rose from 23.4 to 30.8. Additionally, Own Activity Outlook improved from 23.1 to 26.3.

ANZ’s analysis said the results support the idea of “soft landing” for New Zealand economy. However, ANZ points out that it’s still uncertain if this slowdown will be adequate to reduce inflation to target level quickly enough.

The survey also revealed varied trends across different economic indicators. Export intentions saw an uptick from 6.1 to 9.2, indicating stronger future export plans. Investment intentions also increased marginally from 3.8 to 4.5. In contrast, employment intentions experienced a slight decrease from 5.6 to 5.4, suggesting a small dip in hiring plans.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Notably, cost expectations showed a decrease from 76.0 to 73.9, which could signal easing cost pressures. Profit expectations reversed from a negative -5.6 to a positive 1.5, reflecting an improved outlook for business profitability.

The report presented a mixed view of inflation indicators. Inflation expectations continued their downward trajectory, moving from 4.94% to 4.79%. However, pricing intentions rose slightly from 46.3 to 46.8.

ANZ also commented on the market’s expectations for RBNZ’s OCR. They noted that while there is market anticipation for rate cuts, the current economic indicators, particularly some stalling in inflation measures and the overall robust level of activity, suggest that the RBNZ may not be inclined to lower rates soon.

Full ANZ business confidence release here.