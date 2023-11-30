Thu, Nov 30, 2023 @ 17:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Daly: Inflation hedge unnecessary, dismisses rate cuts notion

Fed’s Daly: Inflation hedge unnecessary, dismisses rate cuts notion

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, in an interview with Germany’s Börsen-Zeitung newspaper, expressed confidence in the current state of monetary policy, stating that “policy is in a very good place” as Fed has “raised the key interest rate significantly.”

She further mentioned, “We don’t need an insurance mentality now, where we hedge against rising inflation. We should simply be patient and remain vigilant.”

Regarding future rate adjustments, Daly clarified, “I’m not thinking about rate cuts at all right now.” She emphasized her current focus on evaluating whether the current level of monetary tightening is sufficient to restore price stability.

Daly also provided an optimistic view of the economy, noting, “Our inflation data are improving and our real economy has not stalled.” She added, “I don’t see a recession on the horizon at the moment.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Simplify Your Trading with Bollinger Bands

Common Forex Trading Mistakes

Do You Have a Cut-Off Point?

The Original Gartley Pattern

Risk/Reward Ratio

Managing Greed in Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.