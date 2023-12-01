China’s Caixin PMI manufacturing rises to 50.7, back to growth amidst challenges

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China’s Caixin PMI Manufacturing index climbed from 49.5 to 50.7 in November, surpassing the expected 49.3. According to Caixin’s release, this improvement is attributed to sustained rise in total new work, which helped push production back into growth territory. Additionally, there was softer reduction in employment and uptick in business confidence, reaching a four-month high.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, noted, “Overall, the manufacturing sector improved in November.” He cited several factors contributing to this improvement: expansion in supply and demand, stable prices, improved logistics, increased purchasing quantities, and a more optimistic outlook among manufacturers. However, he also pointed out some ongoing challenges, such as sluggish external demand, weak employment, and cautious inventory management by manufacturers.

Wang also commented on the broader macroeconomic context, stating, “The macro economy has been recovering.” He observed improvements in household consumption, industrial production, and market expectations. Despite these positive signs, he cautioned that both domestic and foreign demand remain insufficient, employment pressures are high, and the economic recovery is still searching for a solid footing.

Full China Caixin PMI Manufacturing release here.