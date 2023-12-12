Australia’s Westpac consumer sentiment rose to 82.1, still far from upbeat

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The latest release from Australia reveals a modest uptick in Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index, which rose by 2.7% mom to 82.1 in December. Despite this increase, Westpac’s analysis describes the sentiment as “still very weak,” emphasizing that “consumers remain far from upbeat.”

Regarindg RBA’s next meeting on February 5-6, Westpac said, the “there is now a higher bar” to further tightening. It highlights the “subdued growth profile” and a “particularly weak household sector” underscored by the recent consumer sentiment results, suggesting that these factors might raise the threshold for another rate hike.

However, it’s important to note the central bank’s stance towards inflation. RBA has expressed a “very low tolerance for any upside surprises” in inflation rates, making the upcoming inflation data and the detailed quarterly release, due in late January, pivotal for February policy decision.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Australia Westpac consumer sentiment release here.