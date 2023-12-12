Japan’s PPI slows to weakest pace since February 2021

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s PPI slowed notably from 0.9% yoy to 0.3% yoy in November, but beat expectation of 0.1% yoy. That’s nonetheless still the weakest pace since February 2021. November marked the 11th straight month in which the pace slowed.

Export prices was unchanged at 0.9% yoy. Import price decline slowed from -12.7% yoy to -9.7% yoy, staying negative for the eighth month.

During the month, PPI rose 0.2% mom. Import prices rose 0.7% mom. Export prices fell -0.2 %Mom.

Producer price growth stayed below the most recent consumer inflation reading for a third month. Growth in consumer prices excluding fresh food inched up to 2.9% in October.

Full Japan PPI release here.