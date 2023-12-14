SNB stands pat, downgrades inflation forecasts

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

SNB maintained its policy rate at 1.75%, aligning with widespread market expectations. This decision comes alongside a notable downgrade in inflation forecasts, which SNB now expects to remain “within the range of price stability” throughout the forecast period.

In terms of specific figures, or 2023, average inflation rate is now projected at 2.1%, a reduction from September’s forecast of 2.2%. 2024 forecast has been adjusted to 1.9%, down from the previous estimate of 2.2%. Additionally, 2025 inflation prediction has been lowered to 1.6% from the earlier 1.9% projection.

The details of the forecast indicate that inflation is expected to peak in Q2 2024, which is lower than previously anticipated peak at 2.2%. Following this, inflation is projected to decline to 1.6% in Q2 of 2025 and maintain this level until Q3 of 2026.

SNB attributes this downward revision primarily to “recent lower-than-expected inflation” readings. In the medium term, the bank anticipates reduced inflationary pressure from international sources and somewhat weaker second-round effects.

On the growth front, SNB foresees a period of weak economic performance in the upcoming quarters. This outlook is influenced by subdued demand from international markets and tighter financing conditions. The bank’s projections for GDP growth are set around 1% for 2023 and between 0.5% and 1% for 2024.

