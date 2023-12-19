NZ ANZ business confidence improved to 33.2, with mixed inflation signals

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s ANZ Business Confidence climbed from 30.8 to 33.2 in December. Looking into the specifics, own activity outlook improved from 26.3 to 29.3, indicating positive sentiment about future business conditions. However, investment intentions dropped from 4.5 to 2.7, suggesting some hesitancy in capital expenditures. Employment intentions rose from 5.4 to 7.0, reflecting moderately stronger inclination towards hiring.

In terms of pricing, there was a noticeable increase, with pricing intentions moving from 46.8 to 50.2. This rise implies that more businesses are planning to increase their prices, which could contribute to inflationary pressures. Similarly, cost expectations saw an upward movement from 73.9 to 76.2, indicating rising costs for businesses. On the other hand, inflation expectations showed a decline from 4.79% to 4.61%.

ANZ commented on the mixed nature of the inflation indicators, as they do not present an encouraging outlook for inflation. With more data expected before RBNZ’s February decision, this survey’s results might not be among the most favorable. While recent GDP data showed RBNZ’s measures gaining more traction than previously understood, the extent of economic downturn required to bring inflation down to the 2% target remains an unresolved question.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full NZ ANZ business confidence release here.