Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.4%, core at 3.6%

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.4% yoy in November, down from October’s 2.9% yoy. CPI core (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 3.6% yoy , down from prior month’s 4.2% yoy. The highest contribution came from services (+1.69 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.37 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.75 pp) and energy (-1.41 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 3.1% yoy, down from prior month’s 3.6% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Belgium (-0.8%), Denmark (0.3%) and Italy (0.6%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Czechia (8.0%), Hungary (7.7%), Slovakia and Romania (both 6.9%). Compared with October, annual inflation fell in twenty-one Member States, remained stable in three and rose in three.

Full Eurozone CPI release here.