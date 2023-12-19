Canada CPI unchanged at 3.1% yoy in Nov, vs exp 2.9% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI was unchanged at 3.1% yoy in November, above expectation of 2.9% yoy. Higher prices for travel tours put upward pressure on CPI. Offsetting the upward pressure was slower price growth for food alongside lower prices for cellular services and fuel oil. Excluding food and energy, CPI accelerated from 3.4% yoy to 3.5% yoy.

CPI median was unchanged at 3.% yoy, above expectation of 3.3% yoy. CPI trimmed was unchanged at 3.5% yoy, above expectation of 3.4% yoy. CPI common slowed from 4.2% yoy to 3.9% yoy, below expectation of 4.0% yoy.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Canada CPI release here.