Fed’s Bostic: No rush to cut rates, eyes second half of 2024 for easing

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized a lack of urgency in cutting interest rates, projecting potential rate reductions only in the second half of 2024.

In an event overnight, Bostic expressed his view that inflation is likely to decrease gradually over the next six months. This outlook underpins his stance that there is no immediate need to deviate from the current restrictive monetary policy.

“For me, I’m thinking inflation is going to come down relatively slowly in the next six months, which means there’s not going to be urgency for us to pull off our restrictive stance,” he stated.

Bostic anticipates that Fed might implement two rate cuts in the latter half of 2024. However, he clarified, “It is not like there has been an active discussion on this.”

Highlighting the prevailing economic uncertainties, Bostic advocated for a “cautious but resolute” approach. This strategy involves a resistance to reacting hastily to individual data points and instead focuses on making sure “the trends are really trends.”